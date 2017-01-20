January 20, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler has secured $27.05 million in financing for The Enclave at Winghaven, a 400-unit, Class-A multi-housing community in O’Fallon, Missouri.

HFF worked on behalf of the borrowers to secure the seven-year, fixed-rate loan with a correspondent life company lender. The borrowers include affiliates of both Banner Apartments, LLC and Doug Imber, President of Essex Realty Group, Inc. This loan refinances maturing Freddie Mac debt on the property.

The Enclave at Winghaven is located at 1000 Applerock Drive in O’Fallon, providing access into the St. Louis and Clayton commercial area via Interstate 64. Situated on 20 acres, the 97-percent-leased property has 16 residential buildings with units averaging 952 square feet each. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, tennis court, playground, media room, business center, clubhouse and garages.

The HFF debt placement team representing the borrower was led by managing director Matthew Schoenfeldt.

