January 20, 2017

Dominium, a Minneapolis-based apartment development and management company, will soon build a 163-unit affordable senior housing development in Apple Valley, Minnesota.

Legends of Apple Valley will be built on the southwest corner of 140th Street and Cedar Avenue in Apple Valley. Dominium closed on the property in late December of 2016, and construction is scheduled for completion in Spring 2018.

“Dominium is committed to providing quality housing that meets the needs of seniors who want to stay in the community,” said Mike Hudson, development staff associate at Dominium, in a statement. “This is a great area and the proposed project will be mutually beneficial to the city, neighborhood and community.”

The building will consist of four stories and be constructed using attractive materials that are aesthetically pleasing and fit well into the neighborhood. Legends of Apple Valley will offer multiple floor plans and include amenities such as a community room, kitchen with separate dining room, craft and card rooms, beauty salon, fitness room, theater area and large outdoor elevated deck with grills and lounge area. It will include both underground and surface parking.

Tags | Apple Valley, Dominium, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Multifamily, seniors housing

