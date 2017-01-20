January 20, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Detroit-based Kraemer Design Group has promoted Shayla Hall to executive coordinator.

In her new role, Hall serves in a greater leadership and counselor role.

Kraemer Design Group’s upcoming project accounts include the West Elm hotel project and the Shinola hotel project.

