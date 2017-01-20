January 20, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Distribution Realty Group said Tuesday that Curran Darling has joined the firm as a senior vice president of acquisitions and asset management.

Joining the firm’s Chicago office, Darling comes from JLL‘s industrial capital markets group, where he aided in over $3 billion of industrial transactions in the U.S. and Mexico. Curran will take the reigns on Distribution’s acquiring and developing industrial properties across the Midwest and Chicago markets, while also assisting in day-to-day management of the company’s current Chicago portfolio.

