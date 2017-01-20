January 20, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Computer Aided Technology, LLC, renewed its lease and expanded its headquarters to a larger 14,000-square-foot office space located in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

The firm was represented by CBRE‘s Jake Ehrenberg, an associate, and Scott Brandwein, an executive vice president, while Mike Rolfs, a partner at Hamilton Partners, worked with the facility’s owner.

This was the company’s third expansion within the complex, growing from its previous space of 9,040 square feet, but is still seeing “significant growth,” CBRE said. With 14 offices around the world, Computer Aided Technology says it is still “proficient and strategic in recruiting skilled talent in the suburbs.”

Computer Aided Technology, which is expected to move into the space by May, focuses on customizing and integrating specialized software and 3D printing solutions for clients in the manufacturing and engineering sector.

Tags | Buffalo Grove, CBRE, computer aided technology, Illinois, jake ehrenberg, scott brandwein

