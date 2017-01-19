January 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Appleton, Wisconsin-based Pfefferle Companies has hired Manny Vasquez as its vice president for business development.

Before joining Pfefferle, Vasquez worked with the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce and served as vice president of the Fox Cities Regional Partnership.

Newmark Grubb Pfefferle is an affiliate of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank.

Tags | Appleton, Manny Vasquez, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, Pfefferle Companies, Wisconsin

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com