January 19, 2017

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has completed construction of the Delbert Day Cancer Institute, a comprehensive cancer care facility on the campus of Phelps County Regional Medical Center in Rolla, Missouri.

The 37,000-square-foot facility occupies the first two levels of the new, four-story, 100,470-square-foot building built by McCarthy.

Located at the north side of the main hospital campus, the $31.3 million building is connected to an adjacent medical office building via a pedestrian bridge. The new facility includes more than 63,000 square feet of shelled medical office space to accommodate future tenants.

Equipped with the latest cancer treatment technologies and amenities for patients and families, the Delbert Day Cancer Institute houses radiation therapies, PET C/T, nuclear medicine, infusion therapy, medical oncology, and supporting lab and pharmacy ancillary services. The first floor, which opens to an exterior healing garden, includes a lobby and registration area, retail space, a health café, education space and a community center. On the second floor, infusion services and a medical oncology clinic offer scenic views of the building’s green roof.

“Building on an active hospital campus is always challenging, and the McCarthy team worked closely with our staff to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and staff was always top-of-mind. We are thankful to have them as our building partner,” says Bill Leaders, administrative director of facility and support services for Phelps County Regional Medical Center.

