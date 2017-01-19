January 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Manhard Consulting has bumped Fred Thaete up to an area manager for the Chicago metro region, the company said Monday.

Thaete, who will be based out of the firm’s Lombard, Illinois office, will be responsible for business development along all service lines, managing client relationships, resource allocations and overall financial performance.

He will also continue to work as a mentor and lend his technical expertise to staff and project engineers, the company said. Thaete previously worked as a senior project manager for the firm, in which he monitored projects for a variety of clients in private development. With more than 20 years of experience, Thaete “brings in-depth market experience in the areas of residential development, industrial development and retail and commercial development, with an emphasis on themed entertainment, to his new role.

Tags | area manager, Chicago, fred thaete, Illinois, Lombard, Manhard Consulting

