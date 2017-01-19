January 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Lee & Associates assisted in the sale of a 28,550-square-foot industrial property in Wood Dale, Illinois, the company said.

The property, located at 875 N. Lively Boulevard, was acquired by Weld Seam, Inc. from Buy-Rite Wholesale, the company said. Jeff Janda, SIOR, and Mike Plumb, both principals at Lee & Associates represented the seller, while the buyer was represented by CBRE’s John Hamilton, a vice president with the firm.

