January 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

California-based Lee & Associates represented YPV Distribution in its purchase of a LaGrange Park industrial property, located at 825 E. 26th Street in LaGrange Park, the firm said Wednesday.

The price of the 156,621-square-foot warehouse and distribution property wasn’t disclosed, but was acquired from First Industrial Trust.

Lee & Associates’ Chris Nelson, principal, and Michael Androwich, Jr., vice president, represented the buyer, while the seller was represented by Pete Roberson, first vice president, of CBRE. Byline Bank Vice President Dean Avdalas provided the buyer financing.

Tags | 825 e. 26th street, CBRE, chris nelson, dean avdalas, First Industrial Trust, Illinois, industrial property, lagrange park, Lee & Associates, michael androwich, pete roberson, ypv distribution

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com