Huff, Niehaus & Associates, Inc. negotiated the sale of a Comfort Inn hotel in Nashville, Indiana.

Brandt Niehaus, president of Huff, Niehaus & Associates, Inc., represented the seller.

The 55-room hotel sold for $2.5 million to NEER 2, LLC. The hotel will remain a Comfort Inn until conversion to the Quality Inn & Suites is complete in April of 2017.

Tags | hospitality, hotel, Huff, Indiana, Nashville, Niehaus & Associates

