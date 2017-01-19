January 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The former Century Link building will be the site of the first implosion in Overland Park history.

Crews will implode the 10-story, 162,000-square-foot building early Sunday morning, making way for an innovative office campus called Overland One at one of the most visible corners of the city. The site also included a three-story, 56,000-square-foot structure that crews demolished in December.

VanTrust Real Estate purchased the property in 2015, and is partnering with Burns & McDonnell to design and build an office campus on the site. The first phase of the proposed Overland One development will feature a five-story, 125,000-square-foot office building, along with a four-story 102,000-square-foot office building.

Burns & McDonnell begins construction on the project in March, and both buildings are scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2018.

Tags | Burns & McDonnell, construction, Kansas, Office, Overland Park, VanTrut Real Estate

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com