The Gantry apartments in Cincinnati, built by Milhaus, have been awarded the LEED® Silver Green Building Certification.

Milhaus built Gantry within the highly walkable Northside neighborhood in Cincinnati, using equipment within the residential units, something that acts as a cost saver for all tenants.

“Gantry residents enjoy a more sustainable lifestyle simply through the property’s location and design, which is an intentional process set through all stages of development, from the original planning to construction, selection of apartment equipment and even education with tenants around energy savings,” said Jake Dietrich, director of development at Milhaus, in a statement.

The LEED® certification is based on eight categories including site selection, water efficiency, materials & resources, energy and atmosphere, indoor environmental quality, location and linkages, awareness and education and innovation. Within each of these areas, Gantry earned points toward certification.

Tags | Cinncinnati, Gantry, LEED, Milhaus, Multifamily, Ohio

