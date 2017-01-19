January 19, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Bridge Development Partners, LLC, has brought on three new professionals at its Chicago headquarters to aid in the firm’s national expansion, the company said Thursday.

“The addition of these three professionals is an outgrowth of Bridge’s tremendous success as an investor and developer of state-of-the-art industrial and warehouse distribution properties in key markets,” said Anthony Pricco, principal and partner of Bridge Development Partners.

Francesca DeAmicis, or Frankie, has been hired as a financial analyst, which she will oversee the underwriting process for development opportunities in the Los Angeles and New Jersey markets. DeAmicis is also expected to work on lease analysis, debt and equity financing and dispositions.

DeAmicis comes from JLL, where she worked as an analyst for the company’s industrial brokerage team, and is also a member of NAIOP, Industrial Women in Real Estate (IWIRE) and Commercial Real Estate Executive Women (CREW).

Scott Gilbert joined Bridge Development as a senior property manager, which will allow him to oversee management and operations at various national properties. With more than 10 years in the industry, Gilbert brings a veteran presence to the firm having previously worked at Draper and Kramer as a commercial property manager.

Gilbert holds an Illinois Managing Real Estate Broker License and has CPM and ARM designations from the Institute of Real Estate Management.

Gabriella Strbik, or Gabie, is taking over as the firm’s marketing coordinator, in which she’ll monitor advertising, public relations, website and email campaigns, among others, for Bridge.

Strbik will also work as an executive assistant for the firm’s Chicago headquarters. Strbik previously worked as a resident services manager and director of leasing and building operations for a private student housing facility.

Tags | Anthony Pricco, bridge development patners, Chicago, CREW, francesca deamicis, gabriella strbik, Illinois, IWIRE, NAIOP, scott gilbert

