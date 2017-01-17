January 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Minneapolis-based New Perspective Senior Living has hired former Brookdale executive Chris Hyatt as partner, investor and chief operating officer. In this new position, Hyatt will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the organization. Company founder Todd Novaczyk retains his position as chief executive officer, as does Ryan Novaczyk in his role of president and chief financial officer.

Hyatt has close to 20 years of experience with senior living companies. Most recently, Hyatt served as executive vice president of operations support for Brookdale. Prior to joining Brookdale, he was executive vice president and chief operations officer at Emeritus Senior Living, which merged with Brookdale in 2014.

Hyatt began his senior housing career with Emeritus in 1998.

Tags | Chris Hyatt, company news, Minneapolis, Minnesota, New Perspective Senior Living

