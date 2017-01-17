January 17, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Indiana Commercial Board of REALTORS has named its 2017 executive officers.

Chris Cockerham with F.C. Tucker Bloomington has been elected as president of the board. Cockerham has served on the ICBR Board of Directors since 2011, originally serving as a district representative before being elected to the executive committee in 2015. With more than 20 years of experience, Cockerham manages the commercial real estate activities for F.C. Tucker Bloomington and assists commercial real estate investors, tenants and landlords with their commercial real estate needs.

Troy Reimschisel with Sperry Van Ness Parke Group has been elected vice president. Reimschisel began serving on the board in 2013 as the district two representative. His career consists of 19 years of experience in the public accounting industry and six years of commercial real estate experience, with a sales volume in excess of $54 million.

Jim Baker with Baker Commercial Real Estate will serve as treasurer for the organization. Baker boasts nearly 40 years of experience as a REALTOR, and has served several years as the former District 7 representative on the ICBR board.

Rounding out the executive committee is Stephen Daum with Colliers International Indianapolis. Daum brings more than 10 years of industry experience to his board seat.

Tags | Baker Commercial Real Estate, Chris Cockerham, Colliers International Indianapolis, F.C. Tucker Bloomington, Indiana, Indianapolis, Jim Baker, Sperry Van Ness Parke Group, Stephen Daum, Troy Reimschisel

