A Duke Realty-developed medical facility in Cincinnati – the expanded TriHealth Bethesda Butler Hospital – has been named the 2016 winner in the hospital category of Healthcare Real Estate Insights magazine’s annual awards program. The award was presented last week during the RealShare Healthcare Real Estate conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The expansion, which was completed early this year, includes new private medical/surgical beds, 32 new inpatient rooms added to the previous 10 and a new intensive care unit.

The expansion has enabled TriHealth to add more services, amenities, physicians and staff, treat more patients and have room for future growth.

Tags | Cincinnati, Duke Realty, healthcare, Ohio

