Avison Young has brokered the sale of Horizon Center located at 9020 Overlook Boulevard in Brentwood, Tennessee to an investment group led by Chicago-based TRP Investments, LLC. Situated on eight acres, the 104,899-square-foot property sold for $20,850,000.

The four-story, Class A office building was built in 1999 and has a 5/1,000 parking ratio. At 100 percent occupancy, key clients include OnLife (Blue Cross Blue Shield), Cross Country Education, and Aerotek.

Located in the premier office submarket of Brentwood, the property is located in close proximity to the Nashville International Airport and the Central Business District via I-65 and major interstates. The overall office vacancy in the Brentwood submarket was 2 percent in fourth quarter 2016.

Terry Smith, Dick Fleming, Ben Burns and Henry Trost of Avison Young represented the buyer. Avison Young has been awarded the leasing and property management for the property.

