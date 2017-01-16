January 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Kevin McCarthy has joined the brokerage division of the Toledo, Ohio, office of Signature Associates.

Before joining Signature, McCarthy worked for The Colorado Center for Community Development, performing community project analytics studies.

McCarthy also worked on the development team for Conservation Colorado, promoting sustainable energy sources and the conservation of natural resources.

