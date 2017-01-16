January 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Lauren Sherman, previously a vice president for Endura Communications, was named as the marketing communication firm’s newest partner and president, Endura Chief Executive Officer Kristy Wenz said Friday.

Sherman, who has specialized in commercial real estate, will continue to work as account manager on her book as well as lead the firm’s new business development efforts. Sherman will continue to work on a day-to-day basis with the firm and work closely with Wenz, the company said.

“When I first met Lauren a decade ago, I immediately recognized her talent for strategy, strong work ethic and her personable nature. It was then that I knew I wanted to mentor her for a future partnership,” Wenz said. “Lauren joined Endura full-time in 2013, and has since developed into a successful project manager and business developer, and has contributed immensely to the strategy and operations of the firm.”

With 10 years of experience, Sherman has become an industry veteran, specializing in public relations, sales and financial services. Wenz said she is best known “for her efficiency, creativity and strategic thinking.” Sherman has previously worked as an associate handling marketing and business development for a large financial services firm, in addition with working as an account executive for a public relations firm.

Tags | Commercial Real Estate, endura communications, Illinois Real Estate Journal, kristy wenz, lauren sherman, re journals

