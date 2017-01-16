January 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority has promoted Melissa Johnson to vice president of industrial development and logistics.

Johnson, who previously has served as director of real esdtate development and logistics, has nearly 20 years of experience in improving land assets for redevelopment and attracting private investment. She joined the Port Authority in 2011.

Currently, Johnson leads the site redevelopment of two large urban industrial properties located within Hamilton County’s legacy industrial corridors:

2100 Section Road: The Port Authority in 2016 purchased this 56-acre site, formerly the location of Gibson Greeting Cards in Amberley Village. The Port Authority completed remediation of the structure and is in the process of demolishing the 600,000-square-foot building. The site will be marketed to advanced manufacturing companies in 2017.

2250 Seymour Avenue, former location of Cincinnati Gardens sports and entertainment venue: the Port Authority purchased the 19-acre property in July of 2016 and will remediate and demolish the structure in 2017.

Tags | Cincinnati, company news, Melissa Johnson, Ohio, Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com