Mortenson has selected the design team of RSP Architects and HOK for the first phase of the Destination Medical Center’s Discovery Square project in Rochester, Minnesota.

Discovery Square will be a densely populated and highly connected urban life science hub, attracting medical practitioners, educators, researchers and businesses owners. The goal is for these groups to come together to share ideas, build and test new products and bring companies to scale with access to Mayo Clinic and other strategic stakeholders.

“RSP and HOK share our vision for Discovery Square and are committed to an inclusive design process,” said Jeremy Jacobs, development executive at Mortenson, in a statement. “We welcome them to our team as we move forward on this tremendous project that will successfully bring together life science research, education, technology and innovation in Rochester.”

RSP and HOK were selected from more than 10 national and local teams that competed to work on Discovery Square. RSP and HOK will join Mortenson and a team of local consultants to develop a biological and life sciences research building within the 20-block DMC sub-district. The first phase of this project is estimated to be between 60,000 and 120,000 square feet. Groundbreaking on the project is planned for late 2017.

RSP has served as a strategic partner for clients like Mayo Clinic and Hormel Institute for 20 years. The Minnesota firm’s healthcare, corporate, and science and technology teams have completed more than 300 projects for Mayo alone.

HOK’s Science + Technology group’s recent projects include the Francis Crick Institute in London, the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine, the University of Chicago William Eckhardt Research Center, the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Thuwal, Saudi Arabia, and multiple projects at the Cortex Innovation Community in St. Louis.

