January 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

McShane Construction Company was tapped to build Interforum Holdings‘ new rental community, Lakeside Village of Oak Brook, the company said Monday.

The property is expected to be around 315 units on four stories and will be built on a six-acre property off of Royce Boulevard in Oak Brook, Illinois. The company said Interforum has plans for an “Texas donut” design, meaning the property’s residences will be built around the parking garage. The company said the design allows for “added convenience for residents allowing them to live and park on the same level.”

Lakeside Village will house 40 one-bedroom, 263 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom units, with each having quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, walk-in closets and a private balcony or patio.

Residents will have access to a fitness center, business center, swimming pool, playground, dog park and dog washing station. On-site management and concierge services will also be available.

“McShane Construction is looking forward to completing this luxury multi-family project for Interforum Holdings,” said Jeffrey Raday, president of McShane Construction. “There is growing demand for Class A rental properties in Oak Brook and throughout DuPage County, and I’m confident that our firm’s high-end construction solution will contribute towards the successful leasing efforts of this premier suburban development.”

Construction will be completed in phases with move-ins beginning in early 2018. The entire development will be completed in late 2018.

Tags | DuPage County, Illinois, interforum holdings, Jeffrey Raday, lakeside village, McShane Construction Company, Oak Brook, royce boulevard

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com