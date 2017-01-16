January 16, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Cushman & Wakefield/Commercial Kentucky recently represented the seller in the sale of an 80,260-square-foot industrial building in the Kingbrook Commerce Park in Simpsonville, Kentucky.

Stephan Gray and Robert Walker of Cushman & Wakefield/Commercial Kentucky represented Kingbrook Commerce Park in the sale.

The building sits on 10.8 acres of land.

