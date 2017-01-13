January 13, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

MB Real Estate‘s Krysta Bavlsik, Eileen Flynn, Karoline Eigel and Suzanne Hendrick were elected to the executive committee of MB’s Chicago-based real estate services firm, the company said Friday.

The four appointees range in positions with MB, but will work to develop the company’s future direction, while supporting “tactical efforts and monitor the implementation of strategic business plans and operations best practices,” said Peter Ricker, chief executive officer of MB Real Estate.

Bavlski is currently the executive vice president of MBRE Healthcare, where she has played a “pivotal role” in the firm’s growth, which manages more than 10 million square feet across 30 states. Over the last five years, the firm has acquired more than $3 billion in properties.

Flynn, a senior vice president/managing director and corporate controller of the firm’s accounting services division, oversees the handling of third-party-managed assets, which includes commercial office, healthcare and government assets. Flynn’s been with MB Real Estate for more than 18 years.

A licensed managing broker with more than 18 years of experience in real estate marketing, Eigel, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, manages marketing activities across six of MB Real Estate’s business units.

Hendrick, a senior vice president and director of asset management, has more than 25 years of experience in commercial real estate and works on the firm’s business development, strategy and management of property portfolio.

“On behalf of the leadership of MB Real Estate, I am delighted to announce this noteworthy accomplishment for Krysta, Eileen, Karoline and Suzanne,” Ricker said. “These individuals are top-level real estate professionals by anyone’s measure and, given their experiences and successes, bring critical perspective for our continued growth.”

Tags | Chicago, Eileen Flynn, Illinois, Karoline Eigel, Krysta Bavlsik, MB Real Estate, MBRE Healthcare, peter ricker, Real Estate, Suzanne Hendricks

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com