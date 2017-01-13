Detroit office of Colliers International hires two vice presidents

January 13, 2017

Ben Hubert and Ben Rosenzwieg have joined the Detroit retail division of Colliers International as vice presidents.

Hubert is a certified general licensed appraiser, and transitioned into brokerage in 2014. Rosenzwieg has more than seven years of experience in commercial reael estate, focusing on retail leasing and sales for building owners and tenants.

The duo have worked together for several years.

