January 12, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Barry Company recently brokered the sale of a 16,940-square-foot industrial facility at 1220 Washington Ave. in Cedarburg, Wisconsin.

Kevin Barry and David Barry were the exclusive brokers on the sale of the former electric supply store owned by Byers Cedarburg Properties, LLC.

Hometown Holdings LLC purchased the property. The company plans to open an auto sales and service operation at this location.

Tags | Cedarburg, David Barry, industrial, Kevin Barry, The Barry Company, Wisconsin

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com