Josh Bacott has been named acquisitions specialist at St. Louis’ Bianco Properties. This is a newly created position at the company.

Bacott is responsible for identifying and acquiring real estate investments for the company. He has worked with Bianco Properties since 2015, and has 13 years of commercial real estate industry experience.

Tags | Bianco Properties, company news, Josh Bacott, Missouri, St. Louis

