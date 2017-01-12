January 12, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Noah Juran, vice president of NorthMarq Capital’s Cincinnati-based regional office, arranged the $4 million refinance of Vogt Warehouse, a 237,500-square-foot industrial property at 10600 Evendale Drive in Cincinnati.

The transaction was structured with a fully amortizing 15-year term. NorthMarq arranged financing for the borrower through its relationship with a local bank.

Tags | Cincinnati, finance, industrial, Noah Juran, NorthMarq Capital, Ohio

