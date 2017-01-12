January 12, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Marcus & Millichap sold a 7,000-square-foot Advance Auto Parts store, based in Harvard, Illinois, the company said Wednesday.

The store, located at 340 S. Division St., was sold for $1,428,375. Brian Parmacek and Kyle Stengle investment specialists with Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago O’Hare office, marketed the property on the seller’s behalf, who was a private investor.

The buyer, another private investors, was also secured by Parmacek and Stengle.

Tags | 340 S. division st., Advance Auto Parts, Brian Parmacek, Chicago, harvard, Illinois, Kyle Stengle, Marcus & Millichap, O'Hare

