January 12, 2017

Dougherty Mortgage LLC closed a $5 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of Willowbrook Apartments, a 120-unit multifamily apartment building in Louisville, Kentucky.

The building ranges in floorplans from one-bedroom units to three-bedroom units. The Fannie Mae loan is over 7 years with 30-year amortization, and was arranged through Dougherty’s Nashville, Tennessee, office for borrower 29SC Willowbrook LP.

