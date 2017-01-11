January 11, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

U-Haul is serving customers with two new self-storage locations in Chicago’s western suburbs, the company said Tuesday.

U-Haul Storage of East Elgin at 796 Bluff City Blvd. and U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Streamwood at 529 E. Lake St. are both now open, offering truck and trailer rentals, moving supplies and self-storage.

“We have a huge customer base in this area and, before acquiring these facilities, it was being served by our neighborhood dealers” said Angela Farley, a general manager with U-Haul. “Now, customers have additional moving and self-storage options at U-Haul-owned and -operated locations.”

The two facilities will have 389 units between them, featuring state-of-the-art security options. The two properties were both formerly self-storage properties, formerly Stor-More facility and a Chicagoland Self-Storage facility.

Tags | 529 e. lake st., 796 Bluff city blvd., angela farley, Chicago, chicagoland self-storage, east elgin, Elgin, Illinois, stor-more, Streamwood, Suburbs, U-Haul, western

