January 11, 2017

SVN International‘s Deena Zimmerman, vice president with the firm’s Chicago commercial division, represented the buyer in two separate dollar store sales, the firm said Tuesday.

The stores, located at 8517 S. Cottage Grove, Chicago, and at 2828 Central Ave. in Lake Station, Indiana, were the first of several dollar store sales recently. The Dollar Tree location in Chicago sold for $1.45 million and the Dollar General location in Indiana sold for $1.125 million.

“These were among the first in a number of dollar store transactions,” Zimmerman said. “The buyer is one of many clients seeking this type of stabilized asset.”

