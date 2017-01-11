January 11, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Westwood Professional Services Inc. has appointed its vice president of operations, Jason McCarty, to oversee the firm’s Minneapolis-based land business, which includes residential and commercial development.

In this position, McCarty will focus on implementing local and regional growth strategies to support Westwood’s national land division objectives.

McCarty is a civil engineer and 19-year veteran of the firm. In addition to previously serving as Minneapolis land leader, he has held a number of leadership roles including residential market leader, national office leader, national land leader, and his current role overseeing national operations, which he will maintain.

Tags | company news, Jason McCarty, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Westwood Professional Services

