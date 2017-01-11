January 11, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Brian Spoerl has joined Minneapolis’ Opus Development Company, L.L.C. as director for healthcare real estate development. In his new role, Spoerl is responsible for sourcing new development and acquisition opportunities for Opus Healthcare across the country.

Spoerl comes to Opus with more than 20 years of commercial real estate and healthcare real estate experience. Most recently, Spoerl served as vice president of business development for a national healthcare and commercial developer based in Milwaukee, and in prior roles with HSA PrimeCare in Chicago and as an investment broker at Marcus & Millichap.

“I’m excited to join the Opus team,” said Spoerl. “The organization brings a differentiated value proposition to the healthcare sector with its integrated develop-design-build model, enabling comprehensive start-to-finish customized solutions for its clients.”

Spoerl graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee with a Bachelor of Business Administration in real estate and urban development.

Tags | Brian Spoerl, company news, construction, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Opus Development Company

