January 11, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Mid-America Real Estate Corporation’s investment sales team recently brokered the sale of Pinehurst Square East in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Fargo, North Dakota-based Dakota REIT purchased the 114,102-square-foot multi-tenant shopping center.

Pinehurst Square East is located at the northeast quadrant of Interstate 94 and Tyler Parkway in Bismarck. The center features tenants including TJ Maxx, Old Navy and Shoe Carnival.

Joe Girardi of Mid-America Real Estate Corporation in cooperation with Jill Dumeland of Dumelands Commercial Real Estate were the exclusive brokers in the transaction on behalf of the seller.

Tags | Bismarck, Dumelands Commercial Real Estate, Joe Girardi Jill Dumeland, Mid-America Real Estate Corporation, North Dakota, Retail, shopping center

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com