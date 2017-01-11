January 11, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions will celebrate the company’s 30-year anniversary in 2017.

David Friedman and Stan Finsilver established the Friedman Real Estate Group and Finsilver Friedman Management Company in 1987, a company that got its start as a provider of local commercial management and brokerage services. Friedman and Finsilver worked closely with their clients and quickly saw the opportunity for growth and better results through providing more services to their clients under one roof.

The pair added additional team members, some of whom are still with the company, and continued to grow both in size and service lines. As the company grew, the company unified its service lines under the name of Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions.

Over the years, Friedman has expanded into a comprehensive full-service one-stop commercial real estate business solution. Service lines include Brokerage, Construction & Design, Consulting & Advisory Services, Commercial & Multi-family Management, Facility Management, Due Diligence, Lease Management and Acquisitions.

Friedman currently represents clients in 27 states and manages more than 16 million square feet of commercial space and 10,000 apartment homes. Brokerage services has expanded into Ohio, Florida and Illinois, with a Texas office scheduled to open in 2017. Construction and Design services has expanded five-fold in the last five years, and is actively growing its third-party construction management and general contracting services in 2017 and beyond.

Tags | David Friedman, Detroit, Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions, Illinois, Michigan, Stan Finsilver

