January 11, 2017

Cushman & Wakefield announced today that Mann Properties and GCP Investments have sold Georgetown Commerce Park, located at 7301 Georgetown Road in Indianapolis, to Congaree River, LLC.

Cushman & Wakefield executive director Jeff Castell represented Mann Properties and GCP Investments in the sale. Senior director Todd Vannatta and associate Kevin Archer have been awarded the listing assignment for 25,000 square feet of vacant office/showroom and medium distribution space.

Cushman & Wakefield also secured the property management assignment for the two buildings, comprising 148,977 square feet.

Mann Properties also leased and managed Georgetown Commerce Park while owned by GCP Investments.

Georgetown Commerce Park is an established business park adjacent to Park 100 and North by Northwest Business Park. The two buildings have 19 tenants and are 83 percent occupied.

Tags | Cushman & Wakefield, GCP Investments, Indiana, Indianapolis, industrial, Jeff Castel, Kevin Archer, Mann Properties, Todd Vannatta

