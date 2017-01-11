January 11, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article



CBRE‘s Chicago office assisted Venture One Real Estate, LLC, in the sale of a 74,997-square-foot industrial building, located at 830 W. 40th St., in Chicago’s historic Stockyards business park, the company said Tuesday.

Sitting on five acres, the Stockyards property includes 9,150 square feet of office space and 4,137 square feet of storage, in addition with three loading docks, 160 expandable parking spaces on a fenced lot.

Mitch Adams, George Maragos and Nicole Mentone, all of CBRE, represented Venture One Real Estate. NAI Hiffman‘s Chris Gary represented Frost Lighting, the seller.

