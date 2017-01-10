January 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Tracy Crum has joined the Indianapolis office of Cushman & Wakefield as a senior project manager, project and development services.

Crum brings 25 years of experience to his new position, 19 of which were spent with Duke Realty Corporation.

Crum is an Indiana licensed Registered Architect. He earned degrees in environmental design and architecture from Ball State University.

