January 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Peak Construction Corporation has won a 5,300-square-foot office renovation contract from Freudenberg Household Products.

The firm said it has previously worked with Freudenberg on its 626,000-square-foot North American manufacturing headquarters in 2008, located in Aurora, along with resulting interior renovations in 2009 and 2010.

Expected to be finished in February, the renovation project includes a new employee cafeteria, additional seating and an expanded office space.

Freudenberg Household Products is a subsidiary of Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions, the company behind brand names like Vileda, Gala and Marigold. Peak Construction is a design-build general contractor that specializes in office, healthcare, hospitality and construction management.

Tags | freudenberg home and cleaning solutions, freudenberg household products, gala, Illinois Real Estate Journal, marigold, Peak Construction Corporation, REJournals, vileda

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com