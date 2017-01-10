January 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NAI Isaac Commercial Properties recently closed the lease of 7,388 square feet to Horizon Healthcare Center at 2628 Wilhite Court in Lexington, Kentucky.

The new location is slated to open early 2017.

Jamie Adams, senior associate with NAI Isaac, represented the landlord during the lease transaction.

