Magellan Development unveiled its first-ever “smart living concept,” called Exhibit on Superior, a 298-unit, 34-floor apartment tower located in the city’s River North neighborhood.

The property, which is set to open in January 2017, was designed by bKL Architecture, and features units ranging from a convertible to a 3-bedroom apartment. Each unit features keyless entry, plank flooring, contemporary dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit washer and dryer, the company said.

Exhibit on Superior “possesses an inimitable modern free spirited vibe through and through,” the company said. The company said that the property doesn’t sacrifice design for functionality, which can be the case often times for smart-living properties.

The units are currently available for pre-leasing, with move-in scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 15. The apartments range from 450 square feet to 1528 square feet, with a price point starting at $1,692.

“We created Exhibit on Superior to fill a gap we see in the River North rental market. Most buildings are the same stereotypical high-rise, we wanted to do something different, and create an attractively priced, unique living space with superior amenities befitting a River North lifestyle,” said Jim Losik, national marketing director, Magellan Development.

The tower’s fifth floor features a full-floor amenity space called Howie’s, a tip of the hat to the property’s former tenant, Howard Johnson. The floor includes a tech lounge, charging area, fitness center, game area, work and meeting rooms, in addition with a private dining room and a party suite.

The outdoor space is outfitted with a 75-foot lap pool, hot tub, grilling stations and fire pits. Pets are welcome at Exhibit on Superior, which includes a dog spa and gated outdoor dog walk. The property also features various “fur-free floors,” with no pets.

Exhibit on Superior offers ample green-living. A LEED Silver building, Exhibit provides an eco-friendly choice among the many residential high rises in River North including energy efficient appliances in every apartment to electronic car charging stations.

On the west side of the building, a landscaped plaza continues the trend of the building by incorporating a unique and artistic element: a Magellan Development-commissioned sculpture by Swedish artist, Pål Svensson, to inspire all residents, visitors and the entire neighborhood.

“As we open our doors, we’ve already received an incredible amount of interest from people excited and ready to move in and bring the community to life,” said Deanna Yates, Property Manager. “We believe it’s the people that make the place – we designed Exhibit to appeal to a diverse and eclectic resident.”

