John Warren has joined the Cushman & Wakefield’s St. Louis office as a director. In this role, he will focus on office tenant representation and agency leasing.

Previously, Warren worked as a vice president at JLL, specializing in office leasing. He has successfully represented a range of local and national clients, including Ball Aerospace, Bank of America and AFLAC.

“I’m excited to join the office team at Cushman & Wakefield,” said Warren in a statement. “I’m ready to jump in and begin working on the team’s goals for 2017 and beyond.”

Tags | company news, Cushman & Wakefield, John Warren, Missouri, St. Louis

