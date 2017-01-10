January 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Conor Commercial Real Estate closed two long-term leases with Black Horse Carriers and Trane U.S. Inc, at the developer’s new 70-acre Fountain Square Commerce Center industrial business park, in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Located at Remington Boulevard and South Schmidt Road, the Center offers easy-access location on the I-55 transportation corridor, located nearby Route 53 and the I-355 interchange.

Conor Commercial leased property’s Building 1, which totals in 109,354 square feet, to Black Horse Carriers, which specializes in fleet and private fleet replacement services for various food, grocer and consumer product industries.

Trane U.S. leased 44,179 square feet of Building 3, a 162,394-square-foot facility. Trane U.S. Inc. is a leading air conditioning systems, services and solutions firm.

George Pappas of Hartford Associates represented Black Horse Carriers in the lease transaction while Jim Cummings and Brian Carroll of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, together with the park’s exclusive marketing agents Jim Estus and David Bercu of Colliers International, represented the ownership. Trane U.S. Inc. was represented by Mike Magliano of Cushman & Wakefield, while Bercu and Estus represented Conor Commercial.

McShane Construction Company and Ware Malcomb, the original design/build team for the industrial business park, will complete the comprehensive interior build-outs on behalf of both tenants.

