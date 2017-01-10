January 10, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Building Owners and Managers Association of Suburban Chicago revealed its 2017 officers and board of directors late on Friday, the group said. The new and returning members began their tenure on Jan. 1.

The BOMA International chapter has been around for more than 40 years, with members managing more than 52 million square feet of commercial, government and medical buildings along with corporate headquarters stretching through Cook, DuPage, Kane and Lake counties, all the way to Rockford, Illinois.

BOMA International’s mission is “to advance a vibrant commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence and knowledge,” the group said.

Jennifer Sweeney, executive director of property management for Millbrook Properties, will take over as president of BOMA Suburban Chicago, last working as a director for the group.

Catherine Carlson will stay on as vice president of BOMA Suburban Chicago, while also continuing her work as a vice president and general manager at GlenStar Asset Management, LLC.

Christopher Wilimitis, a general manager for property management and investor services at JLL, will also stay in his current role of secretary-treasurer.

Working as the immediate past president is Bruce Larson, a senior portfolio manager at Aetna Real Estate Services.

The group also announced that the remaining four directors from the prior year will continue on in their positions, while Kita Harris, an assistant property manager with NAI Hiffman, and Suzanne Boryscka, a senior general manager at Lincoln Property Company, will also join the leadership as directors.

The remaining directors staying on in their positions are Maggie Amaya, general manager with JLL; Kimberly DeFily, portfolio manager with American Landmark Properties; Eric Hartmann, vice president of sales with Tovar Snow Professionals; and Andy Murray, business development manager with Wild Goose Chase.

