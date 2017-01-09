January 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank said Friday that Elise Couston, a senior managing director in the firm’s Chicago office, won the 2016 Richard G. Levy President’s award from the Chicago chapter of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR).

Couston was honored at the chapter’s holiday luncheon, held at the Glen View Club in Golf, Illinois. The annual award is to honor an individual “who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to serve the industry, fellow members and their community.” Couston was reportedly honored because of her “positive, meaningful and substantial impact on the commercial real estate industry in the Chicago market for many years,” the company said.

Couston, who was the 2014 SIOR Chicago chapter president, has 33 years of experience in industrial and commercial sales, leasing, business park development and build-to-suit projects, as well as marketing expertise. An Industrial Insider columnist for Chicago Industrial Properties, Couston is also a part of Midwest Real Estate News‘ Hall of Fame and has won the SIOR Largest Industrial Transaction award both nationally and locally.

“I am honored and humbled to have received this award from SIOR,” Couston said. “It’s an even greater honor to be placed in the same ranks as those of the past honorees, all of whom have made important contributions to our industry, colleagues and friends.”

