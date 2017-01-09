January 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Morgan/Harbour recently completed a 28,028-square-foot medical office building in Romeoville, Illinois, for Presence Health Group, the company said Friday.

The property, which is located at 500 S. Weber Road, is called the Presence Healing Arts Pavilion, and is specifically designed for a senior community, with a full imaging suite for CT scans, X-rays, mammograms, ultrasounds, among other features.

The new structure includes a mix of 26 exam and procedure rooms, labs and private offices. Morgan/Harbour said it has included a concierge-like entry, a fireplace in the lobby with a gathering space and high-end finishes throughout the property. This property is the second one Morgan/Harbour has built for Presence Health Group, with the first located in nearby Plainfield, Illinois.

Morgan/Harbour’s Ben Warriner, executive vice president, served as project executive and Andy MacMillan was senior project manager/team leader. Amy DePinto was project manager, Jim Ritchey was site superintendent. Jensen & Halstead, Ltd. provided the architectural services. Hammes Company was project manager on behalf of the developer and owner, Hammes Partners, a private equity fund focused on healthcare real estate.

Tags | 500 s. weber road, amy depinto, andy macmilan, Ben Warriner, Hammes Company, Hammes Partners, Illinois, jensen & halstead, jim ritchey, Morgan/Harbour, Plainfield, Presence Healing Arts Pavilion, Presence Health Group, Romeoville

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com