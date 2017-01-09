January 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Mark Reiling has joined Minneapolis-based Schafer Richardson as a partner and president. His primary role is to oversee and direct SR Realty Trust, Inc., a private equity real estate investment trust.

Reiling has more than 35 years of commercial real estate investment, finance, development, sales, leasing, management and consulting experience. Most recently, Reiling held the position of chief investment officer for IRET Properties. Before that, he worked with Colliers Towle Real Estate Company and its successor companies for 29 years, 17 of them as president.

Reiling is the 2016 NAIOP Minnesota chapter president and a licensed real estate broker in the State of Minnesota.

