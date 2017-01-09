January 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Milwaukee’s HGA Architects and Engineers has added Richard Smith to its staff as associate vice president and principal. He will direct the firm’s growing services in the science and technology markets.

Smith has more than 30 years of design leadership experience with major architecture firms. He most recently served at HDR in Chicago and HOK, also in that company’s Chicago office.

Smith has directed the design and planning of such high-profile projects as the William Eckhardt Research Center at the University of Chicago; Abbott Laboratories in Abbott Park, Illinois; Wisconsin Institute of Medical Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison; the McGuire Translational Research Facility and the Molecular and Cellular Biology Building at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities; Zilkha Neurogenetic Institute at the University of Southern California; Fermilab National Laboratory in Batavia, Illinois; and the Health Sciences Campus at Acibadem University in Istanbul, Turkey.

